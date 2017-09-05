Former priest arrested for child sex abuse

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former Washington County priest has been arrested after he’s accused of sexually abusing a child in Charlton.

Michael Hands faces a nine count indictment with charges including criminal sex act and using a child in sexual performance.

He is accused of reaching out to the victims over the internet.

Hands is already a registered sex offender from a previous conviction out of Suffolk County.

At this point, officials do not believe there are any other victims but if there are they want them to call police immediately.