Dog owners put on notice – pick up poop, or pay $1K fine

RYE, N.H. (AP) – A town that’s home to a popular beach in New Hampshire is putting dog owners on notice: Pick up or pay up.

Officials in Rye, New Hampshire, have put up notices warning of a fine of up to $1,000 if they fail to dispose of pet waste.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that those warnings came a week after high levels of fecal bacteria closed the New Castle town beach.

David Neils of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said it’s “impossible to tell” the source of the contamination. But town officials say pet waste can be washed into storm drains and emptied into the water off beaches.