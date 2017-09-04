Women’s, workers’ rights discussed at Labor Day picnic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The status of women’s rights in New York State was discussed at a local Labor Day picnic.

“We need women’s equality at the job, off the job, at home,” Albany County Legislator Doug Bullock said. “We need a system that doesn’t differentiate in wages between men and women.”

Bullock, VP of the Albany County Federation of Labor, said the theme for this year’s Capital Region’s Labor Day Picnic was “No Limits for Women.”

2017 is the 100th year that women have been allowed to vote in New York. While the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was not passed until 1920, most counties in New York voted in favor of women’s suffrage in 1917.

A few western counties, such as Monroe County, voted no.

“I think there is a myth that sexism is over and doesn’t exist anymore, and I don’t think that’s true,” Solidarity Committee member Dorothy Tristman said.

The group also spent the day outside McDonald’s to rally for fair pay and the importance of labor unions.

“It’s important that workers, fast food workers have the right to a union in the United States, and so we’re doing it for them, too,” Bullock said.

Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894 when it was signed into law by Pres. Grover Cleveland.