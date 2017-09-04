Remembering veterans at the Schaghticoke Fair

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A collection of memorabilia honoring local veterans can be found inside the Veterans Hall at the Schaghticoke Fair.

There’s lots of hustle and bustle outside the Schaghticoke Fair, but inside the Veterans Hall, the tone is much different.

“When you look at the pictures, you see how young they were when they went to war,” Lorraine Rose, of Buskirk, said. “So it’s just a matter of honoring them. All of them.”

Rose was choked up by the service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. She spends hours entering names of veterans from Rensselaer county and beyond into large binders so family members and others passing through can also remember their sacrifices.

“How can you not say ‘thank you’ to your veterans?” Veterans Hall founder Jody Luskin said. “That’s what the whole entire country is about, you know, so what we’re doing is very little compared to the sacrifice they’ve all given us.”

Luskin founded Veterans Hall seven years ago with just a vision of what it could be – an old building that had leaks and old wood floors. Veterans like Chris Brown came to her aid.

“We refinished all the floors,” he said. “Jody got a hold of us to do it, and my father was a veteran, so I said, ‘Yeah, I’d be glad to do it,’ and we just stop in every year just to check it out.”

For some, the war memorabilia brings back memories. For Ken Marshall, of Glens Falls, he thinks of his time on the USS Forrestal carrier during the Vietnam War.

“We gave the air support over in Vietnam, plus we went over in helicopters and help bring back any wounded,” he said.

And to not forget those who were prisoners or war or considered missing in action, fairgoers gathered at noon for a special ceremony and flag folding.

Corp. Alex Bugbee, of Hoosick Falls, was honored to lend his knowledge.

“I actually taught a class a few times on how to fold a flag, and I do it with the American Legion every now and then,” he said. “For a lot of local military to walk in there and they have their picture here, and I think it’s really cool. I like to come in myself, and you know, find out where I am.”

Click, HERE, to find out how you can have a veterans name and picture added to the Veterans Hall.