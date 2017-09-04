Hoosick man accused of choking, threatening to kill family member

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hoosick man is facing charges after he allegedly choked a woman during a domestic incident.

New York State Police responded to a Pittstown residence on Sunday involving 48-year-old Christopher Stevens and a family member.

The woman told police she was in a verbal argument with Stevens when he put her in a headlock and choked her. She also said Stevens threatened to kill her.

When she ran inside, the woman said Stevens followed and her teenage child got between them.

Stevens was arrested at his Hoosick residence and charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Menacing in the Third Degree, Harassment in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.