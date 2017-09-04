Green Tech grad earns full scholarship to UAlbany

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local recent high school graduate earned one of the five scholarships in honor of a slain aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Isaiah James was valedictorian at Green Tech Charter High School is getting the full scholarship to attend the University at Albany. James is studying computer science with a focus on increasing access to technology in low income areas.

The scholarships, named for Carey Gabay, are offered to incoming SUNY students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and who exemplify commitment to social justice, leadership and mentoring.

Gabay was shot to death during the annual West Indian Day Parade in 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s