Green Tech grad earns full scholarship to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local recent high school graduate earned one of the five scholarships in honor of a slain aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Isaiah James was valedictorian at Green Tech Charter High School is getting the full scholarship to attend the University at Albany. James is studying computer science with a focus on increasing access to technology in low income areas.

The scholarships, named for Carey Gabay, are offered to incoming SUNY students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and who exemplify commitment to social justice, leadership and mentoring.

Gabay was shot to death during the annual West Indian Day Parade in 2015.