Green Island residents without power after car knocks down pole

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents of Green Island are without power after a car crashed into a telephone pole Monday morning, bringing down power lines.

Green Island PD say driver struck utility pole early this morning, knocking out power to a good chunk of the village pic.twitter.com/vXtAfV3fro — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) September 4, 2017

Police say the crash occurred when a driver swerved to avoid a car pulling out into George Street and hit the pole, knocking it down.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

George Street is closed from Lafayette Street to Albany Ave while crews work to repair the damage.

Police say a number of customers are without power after the accident and do not yet have an estimate as to when power will be restored.