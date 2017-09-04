Green Island residents without power after car knocks down pole

Web Staff Published:

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents of Green Island are without power after a car crashed into a telephone pole Monday morning, bringing down power lines.

Police say the crash occurred when a driver swerved to avoid a car pulling out into George Street and hit the pole, knocking it down.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

George Street is closed from Lafayette Street to Albany Ave while crews work to repair the damage.

Police say a number of customers are without power after the accident and do not yet have an estimate as to when power will be restored.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s