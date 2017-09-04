Governor Cuomo, NY AG Schneiderman, threaten to sue if Trump ends DACA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Monday that New York State will sue if President Trump announces intentions to end the DACA program.

“If he moves forward with this cruel action, New York State will sue to protect the ‘dreamers’ and the state’s sovereign interest in the fair and equal application of the law,” said Governor Cuomo in a statement Monday.

DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, covers roughly 42,000 undocumented New Yorkers who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program allows those who apply and meet certain criteria to remain and work in the United States.

As a candidate, President Trump vowed to terminate the program, which began as an executive order signed by President Obama.

“Dreamers are Americans in every way,” said NY Attorney General Schneiderman. They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known.

Reports indicate President Trump likely intends to end the program, with a six-month delay. The White House has said a decision will be announced on Tuesday.