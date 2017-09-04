Additional Red Cross boot camps being held

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Red Cross is still looking for volunteers for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Red Cross will hold a boot camp session in Albany on Tuesday and another in Saratoga Springs on September 13. The Red Cross is looking for volunteers who can give up at least two weeks of their time.

Each session will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and lunch is provided.

To sign up for a session, register online or call (518) 694-5104.



Tuesday, September 5

American Red Cross

33 Everett Road

Albany, NY 12205

Thursday, September 7

Poughkeepsie, NY

Training location TBA

Saturday, September 9

Utica, NY

Training location TBA

Wednesday, September 13

Saratoga Music Hall

474 Broadway, #6

Saratoga Springs, NY 12886