Vermont troopers on administrative leave for shooting

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police say five officers who fired their weapons during a fatal standoff are on paid leave while an investigation continues.

The shooting took place in Poultney, Vermont, which is about 80 miles from Albany.

The incident happened Friday when Michael Battles was shot dead.

Police were trying to arrest him for aggravated assault.

Police attempted to talk to battles about an alleged attack on his girlfriend and shot him when he pointed a BB gun at their window.

The officers on leave are: Sergeant Lyle Decker – St. Johnsbury Barracks, Trooper Matthew Cannon – St. Albans Barracks, Trooper Eric Vitali – Westminster Barracks, Trooper Christopher Brown – Middlesex Barracks and Trooper Michael Anderson – St. Albans Barracks.