Vermont troopers on administrative leave for shooting

Web Staff Published:

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police say five officers who fired their weapons during a fatal standoff are on paid leave while an investigation continues.

The shooting took place in Poultney, Vermont, which is about 80 miles from Albany.

The incident happened Friday when Michael Battles was shot dead.

Police were trying to arrest him for aggravated assault.

Police attempted to talk to battles about an alleged attack on his girlfriend and shot him when he pointed a BB gun at their window.

The officers on leave are: Sergeant Lyle Decker – St. Johnsbury Barracks, Trooper Matthew Cannon – St. Albans Barracks, Trooper Eric Vitali – Westminster Barracks, Trooper Christopher Brown – Middlesex Barracks and Trooper Michael Anderson – St. Albans Barracks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s