NYC’s Penn Station survives ‘Summer of Hell’

Web Staff Published:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – It was billed as the “Summer of Hell.” Thankfully, it ended up being more like the “Summer of ‘Mediocrity.’”

Amtrak wrapped up an extensive summertime track repair project at New York’s Penn Station on Thursday.

Officials earlier warned the work could create a bottleneck in the nation’s busiest rail hub.

But, now that the repairs have been completed, many rail riders say their commutes have been surprisingly fine.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) says the Long Island Railroad’s on-time percentage in July was better than last year, and better than any other month to date in 2017.

