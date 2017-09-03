NY State parks keep some swimming spots open a bit longer

Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Summer is ending, but some state parks are keeping their swimming areas open a few weeks longer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than a dozen swimming spots across the state will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 17, on varying schedules.

This includes weekend hours at the following upstate attractions: Beaver Island State Park (Western NY), Robert H. Treman State Park (Southern Tier), Sandy Island State Park (Central NY), Delta Lake State Park (Mohawk Valley), Saratoga Spa State Park Victoria Pool (Capital District), Lake Tiorati and Fahnestock State Park (Mid-Hudson Valley).

Swimming hours will continue on Long Island at Hither Hills State Park, Jones Beach State Park Field 6, Jones Beach West Bathhouse Ocean Beach, Jones Beach Central Mall, Robert Moses State Park and Sunken Meadow State Park.

