FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fonda Fair wraps up tomorrow on Labor Day.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday evening there are semi and diesel truck pulls to round out the evening.

The last day of the fair (Monday, September 4) features horse shows, garden tractor pulls and a demolition derby at 6 p.m.

There are several vendors providing concessions and fair souvenirs as well.