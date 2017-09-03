DACA decision from President Trump could impact Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week President Trump is expected to decide what to do with thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

It’s a decision that’s getting a lot of attention.

The Presbyterian New England Congregational Church was the first in the Capital Region to openly become a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was introduced during President Obama’s administration and has since given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the chance to live and work in the country legally.

While many Republicans want president trump to end the program, several others members of the GOP are urging him to hold off and find a way to protect those now covered.

The Presbyterian New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs has been welcoming undocumented immigrants to stay here since June.

Terry Diggory of the church hopes the president decides to keep DACA for the sake of those who now call this country their home.

“Many of them don’t know any other home. They came here as young children and so I think to say they should go back to where they came from is cruel and basically misunderstanding,” said Terry Diggory, of the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church.