Convoy for a Cause brings trucks out for service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather did not rain on our parade of trucks at “Convoy for a Cause” in Amsterdam.

Proceeds from the event all go towards some very worthy causes.

“This year were asking every driver to bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots; we’re also donating to WGY Christmas Wish this year and to the Leatherstocking Honor Flight program,” said Rich Kennedy, event organizer.

The convoy brought over 200 people from the Beech Nut factory to the Fonda Fair for some fun.

“There’s animal shows, horse shows, dog shows all day at the fair so even with the damp weather there’s still plenty to see and do at the fair,” Kennedy said.

Though the rain did not hold off, truck drivers and other participants said the cause is more important than the weather, and no one wanted to miss out Sunday.

“Every year this just gets bigger and bigger; they love coming out and taking care of our local charities,” said Jason Vosburgh, event coordinator.

The convoy was open to all vehicles that paid the requested $50 donation and brought some toys for the kids.

“There’s a lot of kids who don’t really have toys every year so doing something like this brings toys to unfortunate kids and just makes their childhood a little bit brighter,” said Hunter Pitcher, participant.

Sunday’s event brought out hundreds of trucks but if you missed it, you can still donate to any of the very causes that were represented today.

For more information visit: CONVOY FOR A CAUSE 2017