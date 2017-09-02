Morton Ave briefly closed as police search for highly dangerous person

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Morton Avenue was from Eagle Street to Elizabeth Street due to police activity Saturday, but has now been reopened.

Albany Police Chief Robert Sears said police believed a highly dangerous person was inside a residential building on Morton Avenue Saturday morning. Emergency services team shut down part of the street. Police later discovered the person of interest was not in the building.

