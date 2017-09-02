Schenectady man faces 11 charges in officer involved shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An update to an officer involved shooting that happened in Schenectady in June.

Now the man who police shot is facing charges.

A grand jury indicted Anthony Logan on 11 charges, the most serious being criminal possession of a weapon.

It also accuses Logan of tampering with a witness saying he tried to convince a witness in the matter not to testify.

The Mumford Street shooting happened after a nearly 3 hour long standoff. All of which was broadcast by a bystander on Facebook live.