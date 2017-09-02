Puppies in Ohio survive having throats cut, suspect charged with felony

RICHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — The Humane Society of Richland County says it is caring for 4 puppies who had their throats cut after responding to an animal cruelty report.

The person responsible has been charged with felony animal cruelty. A fifth puppy was also at the home and is in HSRC custody. Missy Houghton with the Humane Society says the dogs are all pit bull mixes.

“This was done as kind of a what he said was a retaliatory attack. He was angry so he did this to the puppies,” said Houghton.

The puppies will heal, the Humane Society says. The HSRC is asking for any help possible in the form of donations, volunteers, and adoptive families for the pups, and urges people to act instead of criticizing the suspect.

“Somebody very sick or somebody very evil is the only way I can imagine that it could even come to pass,” said Houghton

According to the Richland County Humane Society, Christopher D. Vandenberg was arrested and charged with a felony count of animal cruelty.

For more information on the Humane Society of Richland County visit: http://www.adoptourstrays.com/