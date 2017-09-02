NY AG Schneiderman warns of gasoline price gouging following Hurricane Harvey

Web Staff Published:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a consumer alert on Saturday, warning consumers and businesses to be on the lookout for gasoline price gouging following Hurricane Harvey.

“Experience has shown that some gas station owners use severe storms as an opportunity to exploit consumers,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Hurricane Harvey has led to gas price spikes across the country, including in New York – but we’ll hold accountable those who seek to capitalize on the storm at the expense of hardworking New York families.”

Gas prices rose to a two-year high nationwide on Thursday. In New York, the statewide average price of gas has risen 23 cents per gallon in the two weeks since Harvey made landfall in Texas.

The Attorney General’s office says while some increases in the price of gas are to be expected following a natural disaster, the General Business Law prohibits excessive increases in prices of essential goods like gasoline resulting from natural disasters.

According to the Attorney General’s office In the aftermath of the hurricane, New Yorkers have seen the following fluctuation in gas prices.

New York average gas prices as of September 2:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $2.709 $2.863 $3.072 $2.770
Friday Avg. $2.607 $2.805 $3.014 $2.741
Week Ago Avg. $2.479 $2.735 $2.937 $2.704
Month Ago Avg. $2.464 $2.715 $2.923 $2.682
Year Ago Avg. $2.335 $2.583 $2.792 $2.539

Attorney General Schneiderman urges any New Yorker who believes they have been the victim of price gouging to call the Attorney General’s office at 800-771-7755 or visit www.ag.ny.gov/price-gouging-complaint-form to file a complaint.

