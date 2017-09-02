Man dead after head on collision in Schoharie County

WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is dead after a head on collision in the Town of Wright, Friday afternoon.

Police said a man was driving westbound on Route 443 in Schoharie County when his SUV crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a truck pulling a trailer.

The operator of the vehicle, who was killed in the accident, has been identified by Sheriff Deputies as Donna Humphrey, age 59 of Middleburgh NY. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The driver of the truck was Daniel Youngs, age 27 of Schoharie, NY. He was treated at Ellis Hospital for an injury to his arm and lacerations to his head. He has been released from the hospital.

The passenger in the truck was Rebecca Kuntze, age 22 of Schoharie, NY. She was treated at Ellis Hospital for minor undisclosed injuries and released from the hospital.

Deputies are continuing the investigation of the accident.