Gun show goes on without problems, after initial controversy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local gun show that found itself under fire last week for planning to display Adolf Hitler memorabilia went off without problems on Saturday.

The Arms Fair in Saratoga was planning to showcase pieces of furniture owned by Hitler including his desk at the city center event this weekend.

After some controversy, those items were pulled.

Still several people showed up today to see the other items on display, including John Wayne’s original smith and western pistols.

Organizer David Petronis said many people attend this type of arms fair to see those historical items and add to their collections.

“A lot of people collect these things, a lot of this stuff is historical the items that people may want would have been military era. From World War II and World War I things, to our Revolution things and from our Civil War,” said David Petronis, president of New East Coast Arms Collectors.

If you missed out on the show on Saturday, don’t worry, it also runs Sunday at the City Center in Saratoga from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.