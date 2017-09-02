Fake hurricane forecast causing confusion in Texas

(WCMH) — The National Weather Service is asking people to be on the lookout for fake hurricane forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Friday morning after a widely shared fake forecast showed Hurricane Irma hitting the Houston area in nearly two weeks.

The fake forecast post read:

Everyone needs to pay attention to Hurricane Irma. Shes predicted to come through Mexico hit us and everything inbetween up to Houston. Shes already a Category 2 and hasn’t even got into warm water yet.

According to the National Weather Service, official NOAA hurricane advisories only go out five days. It’s too early to tell if or when the storm will hit Texas.

Storm Team 4’s Ben Gelber says Hurricane Irma will strengthen into a CAT 3 storm by next week approaching the Caribbean islands. By then we’ll have a better idea regarding the potential for a possible Mid-Atlantic landfall, or whether the storm will recurve out to sea.