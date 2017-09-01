Travel times and gas prices, the theme of Labor Day weekend

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The kids are going back to school and the weather is starting to cool.

While Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer, there’s still time to sneak in one last vacation.

The most important thing you can do is leave early.

According to the NYS Department of Transportation (DOT), Friday afternoon is the worst time to travel, with 4 p.m. being peak time for drivers.

So take on the highways early Saturday morning, or before rush hour today.

If you’re driving on Labor Day, follow the same rules.

Most people brave their return home in the early evening or late afternoon.

The worst time to leave being mid-day Friday and Labor Day, but any day Sunday is a good time to travel.

Again, you’ll want to hit the road early. If you’re returning home on Labor Day, leave after 5 p.m.

Additionally, the cost of filling up your gas tank is rising.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the national average price for a gallon of gas is at the highest it’s been this year.

Part of the hike comes from the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

But, the main factor is the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The department of energy reports a number of gulf coast refineries are shut down; which starve pipelines of fuel across the country.

A man describe just how bad the lines are for parts of Texas

“I’ve been driving around for 35 miles looking for gas. This is the first station that I found that had gas. And I’ve been sitting in this line for 35 minutes or so.”

AAA predicts the national average for gas prices will likely rise above $2.50, a hike which has not been reached in more than two years.

But, prices should return to normal before the end of the month.