Man dies after officer involved shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Pittsfield man has died after officials said he confronted officers with a knife.

Just before 1 p.m Friday, police were called to 43 Taylor St. in Pittsfield for a domestic incident.

Witnesses told officials Daniel Gillis, 36, was distraught and intoxicated after having been fired from his job earlier in the day. When police arrived at the home, Gillis reportedly confronted officers at the front door, refused to let them in, and armed himself with a knife.

His girlfriend took the knife and brought it outside to throw it away. However, Gillis briefly barricaded himself inside the home and armed himself with a second knife. According to officials, he then went out the back of the home and confronted officers in the side yard.

Despite repeated calls to stop and drop the knife, Gillis ran at officers, according to the Berkshire Co. District Attorney’s Office. He was shot by Officer Christopher Colello and later pronounced dead at Berkshire Medical Center.

Officials said Officer Colello was involved in the shooting of a civilian in November 2010. In 2010, a man doused himself, another person and a Dalton home with gasoline and then fled into the woods. He was shot by Colello when he refused to stop and show his hands.

It was found that Colello had not acted improperly.