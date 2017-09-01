Man beaten with baseball bats in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 30, Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a report of a man being chased by men with baseball bats.

Upon arrival, police found a 32 year-old male from Rhinebeck, who was lying on the ground semi- conscious, bleeding from both his face and head.

The alleged attackers had fled prior to police arrival.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and then airlifted by helicopter to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he went under further treatment for his injuries.

Video of the attack, establishing the identity of the perpetrators as, 31 year- old Vincent Neglia, 22 year-old Russel Neglia and 22 year old Travis Gonzalez, all of Saugerties.

All three suspects were arrested on August 31, with various weapons and assault charges.