SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fans at the Saratoga Race Course will have an opportunity to help the Red Cross help Hurricane Harvey victims.

A donation day begins at the Community Outreach booth at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The outreach booth is next to the Silks Room by the carousel.

If you can’t make it, you can also make a donation online.

Donation page for NEWS10 ABC viewers through the Red Cross