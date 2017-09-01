9/1 Pet Connection: Harvey

Meet Harvey…..1 year old

Such a VERY Happy Boy !!

He is a year old, but very much just a big puppy. He was surrendered to us because his previous owner had too many pets and needed to downsize.

Harvey can be adopted to a home with cats and other dogs. We recommend rough and tumble children for him because his temperament is perfect for a family dog. He just needs work on his manners.

Harvey loves to play and would be happiest in a fenced yard or with a family that loves to hike. He is a very sweet and happy dog.

If you live an active life style…spend time outdoors…exercise, you will find a great partner in Harvey.

2nd Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898