2 sentenced to probation for ‘Houdini’ sexual misconduct on SUNY campus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men have been sentenced in a sexual misconduct case that took place on the University at Albany campus in September 2016.

According to the Albany council to the district attorney, one of the men was having sex with the victim, stopped, and without consent, the other man began having sex with the victim.

The criminal act is known as a “Houdini,” essentially tricking the victim into having sex with someone they have not consented to. Sexual assault victim advocates said they’re not sure if it’s a trend on college campuses, but they want students to be aware of the crime and to know their rights.

In June, 21-year-old Jared Jeffrey and 22-year-old Nicholas Lange both pleaded guilty to the Sexual Misconduct charges against them. Both were sentenced to six years of probation.

Back in September, officials said Jeffrey was having sex with the victim, stopped, and then Lange began having sex with the victim without consent.

“Any time when we’re having sex with someone we have to give consent,” Wellspring Exec. Dir. Maggie Fronk said. “And that’s with that person, and it’s also with any act that could be happening.”

Wellspring is an advocacy group for sexual assault victims. Fronk said it’s important for anyone engaging in sexual conduct to know their rights.

“You could be doing one thing consensually, and then a person wants to do something else, and you can say ‘no’ to that,” she said.

Fronk said the act of a “Houdini” takes sexual misconduct to another level.

“This is taking it to another layer where another person is entering into that, who the victim has not given consent to have sex with,” she said.

Fronk urges anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to have a forensic examination done, and then they can decide what to do from there – whether it’s pressing charges or not.

“It’s your choice on what you want to do,” she said.

Jeffrey and Lange were UAlbany students at the time of the crimes. Both will have to register as sex offenders.

The victim was also a UAlbany student.

UAlbany has not currently released a comment on the sentencing.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, Wellspring has a 24-hour helpline you can call at (518) 584-8188.