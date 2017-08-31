Unstable barn demolished in Schoharie Co.

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large Schoharie County barn in danger of collapsing onto a busy road was taken down as a precaution.

The structure was located off Route 10 in the Town of Jefferson. The road runs through the county and connects many people to I-88.

The 100-ft. long barn was likely built in the late 1800s. A neighbor alerted authorities that the barn was leaning over the road and causing a potential safety hazard.

Code Enforcement Officer Donald Clark said several areas in the roof had already collapsed and the support beams had given way in a recent storm.

The barn’s owner was notified it would be taken down. The Department of Transportation partially closed Route 10 for the demolition.

The barn was demolished to ensure the road was safe ahead of potential winds, rain, and the holiday weekend.

Town officials said they’re glad it was taken down before the holiday weekend.

“An emergency situation,” Clark said. “God forbid a car or a vehicle drove by and that wall collapsed into the road someone could have been seriously hurt.”

“The safety factor is going to be taken care of and everyone should be okay,” Jefferson Town Supervisor Peggy Hait said.

The owner, who lives out of town, was on his way to the area when the demolition started. Town officials said he’s paying for the demolition, so the cost won’t fall on the town.