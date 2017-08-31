Tri-City ValleyCats donate to Harvey relief fund as affiliate of the Houston Astros

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced they will be donating $1.00 of each ticket sold between Monday, August 28 and Saturday, September 2 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief in Texas.

These dates include a three-game home stand against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles, Class A affiliate), August 31-September 2.

The ValleyCats are a Class-A minor league affiliate (New York-Penn League) of the Houston Astros, who have been particularly affected by severe flooding related to Tropical Storm Harvey in the greater Houston Area.

The Corpus Christi Hooks, a Double-A minor league affiliate (Texas League) of the Astros, have also been severely affected, as then Hurricane Harvey first took landfall over their region of Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those currently dealing with the horrendous situation in Texas, including the entire Houston Astros organization, those with the Corpus Christi Hooks, their friends, family, and fans,” said Matt Callahan, ValleyCats General Manager. “We stand by them during this tough time, and want to do what we can to assist in the ongoing relief efforts.”

Four current members of the ValleyCats roster are from Texas: Pitcher, Corbin Martin is from Houston and has family members dealing with the severe flooding. Outfielder, Corey Julks played at the University of Houston and is from nearby Friendswood, TX. He has close family and friends affected.

Pitchers, Tyler Ivey and Parker Mushinski, are also from the state of Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people affected by this catastrophic disaster in Texas”, said Kevin Coffey, American Red Cross Eastern NY Regional Chief Development Officer. “The Red Cross has launched a massive response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. We know this is a challenging and emotional time, and Red Cross staff and volunteers are working around the clock to get help to where it is needed most.”

The ValleyCats have five more home games in the 2017 New York-Penn League regular season:

Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) August 31-September 2

Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) September 6-7

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

You can also help those impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a make a $10 donation.