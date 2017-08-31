‘Nopiates’ Committee brings awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Center for Disease Control, 91 Americans die from an overdose each day. That is about one person every 15 minutes.

Thursday night, the “Nopiates” Committee will hold a walk and a rally in West Sand Lake in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Their main messages are that tragedy of overdose is preventable and that recovery is possible.

The opioid epidemic continues to plague not only that small community, but New York as a whole and all across the country.

Whether it is prescription drugs or heroin, the numbers are staggering.

Last year, the “Nopiates” Committee held a rally at the state capitol.

Each person placed a pair of shoes on the front steps to signify the number of lives lost to overdose.

This year, they are asking people to bring a picture in remembrance of their lost loved ones; or a poster in support of someone who is in recovery.

Some county and state leaders as well as parents, siblings, spouses, and friends of those suffering from addiction will gather at the elementary school (24 Meeler Road) at 6 p.m. Thursday night.