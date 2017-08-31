Moreau teen killed in early morning crash

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Moreau teenager died after being involved in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Zachery Brown, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident took place around 5:30 a.m. on Bluebird Road. A 14-year old in the car was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The 18-year-old driver was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and released.

Police said the car went off the left shoulder and hit several trees.

A neighbor, who witnessed the crash and did not want to be identified, spoke to NEWS10 ABC.

“About 5:30 this morning, my husband and I heard what sounded like a horrific crash. We heard people screaming and called 911 and went outside to see if there was anything we can do.”

The South Glens Falls School District released a statement on Brown’s passing:

Dear South Glens Falls CSD Community, It is with deep heartache that I write to the South Glens Falls community. Zachery Brown, a 16-year-old South High sophomore, passed away this morning as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. The accident took place on Bluebird Road in the Town of Moreau. Zachery was a WSWHE BOCES student, and will always be remembered as a polite, very likable young man who had a wonderful sense of humor. The loss of a young life is incredibly difficult to comprehend. The South Glens Falls community is suffering from the loss of Zachery and also the recent passing of one of his classmates, who was killed in a tragic bike accident just two weeks ago. These tragedies together have caused stress and anxiety among our students and community members. The school district will be offering counseling services to all of our students and staff on Friday, Sept. 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the high school library. If you or anyone in your family would like to speak to a counselor, please call (518) 792-9987. As always, I encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children whenever something distressing happens. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this situation is important in helping your child work through his or her grief. We have resources available on the district website to help your children through the grieving process: http://www.sgfcsd.org/grief-resources/. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the entire Brown family and all of Zachery’s friends. Sincerely, Michael Patton, Ed.D.