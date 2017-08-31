Mayor of Stillwater arrested for child pornography

Web Staff Published:

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Saratoga barracks, the Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Ricky W. Nelson of Stillwater, for the felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

The investigation began after state police members in the Computer Crimes Unit became aware that an IP address located in Stillwater had downloaded photographs depicting child pornography.

Nelson was arrested at his home after a search warrant and is being held at the Saratoga barracks.

Nelson is the Village of Stillwater Mayor and there is no indication that the activity resulting in his arrest occurred on village property.

