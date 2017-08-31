Man arrested in Glenmont, indicted in US District Court in Puerto Rico

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 29, Bethlehem Police arrested an Albany man on a federal arrest warrant after a traffic stop.

Police stopped a Nissan Altima on Route 9W and Corning Hill Road for failing to dim its high beams.

It was determined that the operator of the vehicle, Rafael Vazquez-Nieves of Albany.

He did not have a driver’s license and was wanted by the United States Department of Homeland Security on a sealed indictment issued out of the United States District Court in the Judicial District of Puerto Rico.

His charges in the indictment were for dangerous drugs and a conspiracy to distribute dangerous drugs.

This is in violation of the United States Code, as Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States.

Vazquez-Nieves was taken into custody and transported to the Bethlehem Police Department for processing.

In addition to the federal arrest warrant he was charged with failing to dim high beams, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle as his offenses on Tuesday.

Vazquez-Nieves was turned over to federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and will be in jail until a hearing takes place in US District Court.