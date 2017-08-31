Local group finds unique way to help with Hurricane Harvey relief

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community in Colonie is offering a unique way to lend a helping hand after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

Thursday evening, Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Church in Colonie, and other church members packed up a truck with 10,000 smoothies to begin the long journey to Houston.

Muller has been the pastor at Victory Church for over 20 years. Helping is just in his nature.

“It’s just something about serving,” he said. “When you’re just there to say, ‘Listen, I know some of you are in pain,’ and we’re going to be dealing with some of the people who might have lost everything.”

When tornadoes struck Alabama in 2011, Muller drove down with other church members and handed out smoothies and smiles to those who needed them most.

“I’m overwhelmed, obviously, with sorrow and compassion,” his daughter, Cassie, said.

Cassie will join Muller on the trip.

“To be able to go down into an area where mass devastation is and be just a light and smile and be something that takes their mind off of it for a second, you know, it’s not the most conventional way, but it’s very effective,” she said.

As the community gathered to send them off, local businesses donated the smoothie ingredients and blenders.

“When people come together, it just shows the goodness in our land,” Muller said.

The plan is to drive through Texas giving away smoothies, and hopefully, a small piece of comfort with each stop.

“That people would come all the way from Albany, New York, just to hand them a smoothie,” Cassie said. “To know that people are with them and that we are supporting them near and far.”

The pastor and his daughter plan to drive straight through to Houston. They expect to arrive there Friday night, and they said they will stay there for as long as is needed.