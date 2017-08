GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new home for foster and feral felines opened its doors on Thursday.

The Adirondack Cat Rescue and Adoption Center opened after completing renovations. The facility operates under the North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization.

To date, the organization has saved the lives of almost 800 cats.

To learn more: North Shore Animal League America – Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center