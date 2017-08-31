Kingsbury hair salon offers gender neutral pricing

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local stylist says charging for haircuts based on gender isn’t fair, so she’s cutting prices for women who get short cuts.

Melanie Merithew owns Studio M Beauty Lounge where women’s cuts cost $30 and men’s cuts cost $18. But that policy was tossed out in favor of new prices that have nothing to do with gender.

“So it’s gonna be – instead of $30 – it’s gonna be $22 from now on,” she said.

One of her clients on Thursday was Kendra Gibbs, who has what Merithew called scissor short hair, one of the five lengths that each carry a different price. But now, women with short locks aren’t paying more just because they’re female.

“I do a lot of short haircuts,” Merithew said. “I think it’s the trend right now, and it’s a lot easier.”

Maintenance free hair is what Laura Potter was after, but she couldn’t find a stylist that offered a fair price.

“I’ve been to a couple other salons that charged me for a woman’s cut when it only takes about 15 minutes,” she said.

Merithew said the positive response from her clients has been overwhelming, including from Gibbs who’s ready to head back to school with her short hair.

“My sister comes here as well, and she has really long hair, and we were charged the same, so it makes more sense now,” she said.

Fairness – that’s the long and short of it, Merithew said. She hopes her gender neutral pricing will catch on in all aspects of life.

“Just because it’s pink doesn’t mean it should cost more,” she said. “It’s all about equality. It’s just fair.”

Merithew books her clients through her Facebook page. Just select your hair length and a time, and you’re all set.