8/31 Pet Connection: Calvin and Hobbes

By Published:

Calvin & Hobbes (Hobbes is bigger/ more orange)
1yr old brothers

Calvin and Hobbes were surrendered to us as kittens with a very bad case of conjunctivitis. After being treated they were left partially blind.

A woman had adopted them and had them for a year and recently returned them due to personal issues.

When they returned to the shelter, we diagnosed them with glaucoma, and they both had to have one eye surgically removed. Despite their appearance, they are very happy and healthy cats. We require that they be adopted together as they have always had each other to get through tough times.

They would have to be inside cats and get along great with kids and other pets!

2nd Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898

