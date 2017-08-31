3 accused of torturing child in Oswego Co.

Published:

ALBION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were arrested in Oswego County in what officials are calling one of the worst cases of child abuse they’ve ever seen.

Gary Bubis, Jr., Shawn Whaley, and Brandy Shaver allegedly tortured a 10-year-old victim for months. Investigators believe the child had been forced to run for hours wearing weighted backpacks, had been dragged behind a vehicle with ropes, and had been deprived of food.

A 3-year-old child was also reportedly found with burns.

A fourth suspect, Leslieann Rayder, was charged with putting that child’s hand in boiling water.

