Sheriff: Man accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old girl in line at Six Flags Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Amsterdam man they say forcibly touched a 13-year-old girl while in line for a ride at the Six Flags Great Escape on Tuesday.

Officials say Richard Hempstead, 34, was standing in line for a ride with his 8-year-old daughter when he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl he did not know.

The Six Flags Great Escape security team assisted in the investigation at the scene.

Hempstead was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated unlicensed operation due to a suspended drivers license.

Hempstead was sent to Police Lockup for a lack of bail and is due back to the Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

