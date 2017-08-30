Rensselaer County DA recuses himself from officer-involved shooting investigation

Related Coverage Lawyer calling to have DA removed from Troy officer-involved shooting case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove has announced he is recusing himself from the investigation into the August 15 officer-involved shooting of Dahmeek McDonald.

Abelove said Wednesday he has determined a conflict of interest exists which necessitates his recusal from the investigation.

“While I am certain that my office has the ability to conduct a fair and impartial prosecution in this matter, the aforementioned conflict requires my office to seek recusal,” said DA Abelove in a statement Wednesday.

Abelove has requested the court appoint a Special District Attorney to investigate the officer-involved shooting.