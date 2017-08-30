Local kids learn to stand up to bullies

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As kids enter a new school year, they’re learning how to stand up for themselves.

Many kids encounter bullies at school, on the bus, or online.

“They was keep on taking people’s hat,” Liam Gonzalez said.

Getting bullied isn’t fun.

“It makes me frustrated and mad,” Gonzalez said.

“Upset and nervous and it doesn’t make you feel good,” Jayden Skadra said.

Bullying can also distract kids from learning or even wanting to go to school at all, so it’s important to know how to get rid of bullies without becoming a bully themselves.

“We teach them to respect each other, and you know, that everybody’s equal; everybody’s the same,” Pai’s Tae Kwon Do Master Instructor Jake Allen said.

Allen said the first step is learning to speak up.

“Say, ‘Stop, I don’t like that.”

But there are other steps if that doesn’t work.

“Talk to the teacher or your mom or your dad or somebody who’s a grownup who can help you,” Skadra said.

Confidence is the key.

“Good eye contact, using a firm voice and strong posture,” Allen said.

With the skills they learned at Pai’s, the students will stay safe and be successful in school, but they hop they won’t have to use them.

“I hope there’s no bullies coming into school, so I can have great days,” Gonzalez said.

