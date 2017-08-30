Halfmoon man volunteering in La. to help with hurricane relief effort

BATON ROUGE, La. (NEWS10) – Louisiana is feeling the wrath of Hurricane Harvey after the storm shattered rainfall records in Texas.

Bob Domanico, of Halfmoon, is in Louisiana to help with the relief effort there. He sent pictures to NEWS10 ABC that show his truck stocked with supplies and the Red Cross headquarters near the disaster area.

Domanico is one of two teams driving an American Red Cross van into Harvey’s path of destruction. He said he will be bringing hot food and fresh water to victims.

He only arrived in the outskirts of Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday, but he’s already seen the struggle of the victims and lack of supplies.

“I’d just like to say that any donations that can be made are totally helpful because that’s the main thing,” he said over the phone. “Coordinating this effort takes a lot of money, and anything if you can’t give money it helps a lot.”