8/30 Pet Connection: Jasmine

Jasmine – 4 year old mixed breed

Active, loves to be outside. Looking to be the only pet!

Hi, Everyone! I heard that you have an open position for hiking partner and I would like to submit my application.

My qualifications include expert mud digging, water chasing, and puddle splashing. I am fantastic on a leash, friendly, calm, and love being outside. I am independent, but also enjoy working as part of an adult human team. I’d prefer not to live with any other kids (fur or otherwise), though I don’t mind walking past them outside. Having more than one dog is a lot of work, so let me save you the effort by being all the dog you’ll ever need! I am currently living in an awesome foster home so if you think you’d like to meet me please set up a visit.

Mohawk Hudson Humane 518-434-8128