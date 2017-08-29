Red Cross needs volunteers for Harvey response, holding several “boot camp” sessions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the situation along the Gulf Coast caused by Harvey continues to worsen, volunteers from across the country, including from the Capital Region, are lacing up their boots and heading south to lend a hand.

The American Red Cross has launched a massive response to Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Harvey. Fifteen Red Cross volunteers from the Eastern New York Region have already been deployed to Texas, and more volunteers will be needed in the days and weeks to come.

In order to prepare new volunteers from Eastern New York for deployment to the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross will hold three volunteer boot camp sessions this week.

Tuesday, August 29

American Red Cross

33 Everett Road

Albany, NY 12205

Register online or call (518) 694-5103

Wednesday, August 30

American Red Cross

74 Warren Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Register online or call (518) 694-5103

Thursday, August 31

American Red Cross

125 Business Park Drive, Suite 200

Utica, NY 13502

Register online or call (315) 520-6259

Each boot camp will include orientation and a comprehensive overview of Red Cross relief operations during large-scale disasters. The Red Cross says the training will focus specifically on sheltering, and will prepare volunteers to meet a variety of victim needs.

Prospective volunteers must be willing and able to serve in the disaster-affected area for a minimum of 14 consecutive days within the next month. The Red Cross will cover all training and travel costs for individuals who are deployed.

In addition to volunteers, the Red Cross needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation