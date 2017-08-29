New York discusses ways to fight against tick-borne illnesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York Senate task force held a panel to discuss what can be done to help stop the growth of tick-borne illnesses.

The number of cases related to tick-borne illnesses has reached epidemic proportions in New York State. However, according to the New York Department of Health, the number of cases have decreased in some counties.

“The number of cases we see in Lyme disease have dropped in Suffolk County in the past several years,” Deputy Dir. for the Bureau of the CDC P. Bryon Backenson said.

“I didn’t think it was good science to say that the number of cases of Lyme disease are decreasing in the state because that is simply not true, and it’s based on their reporting method, which is something that I’m going to be talking about in my testimony,” SUNY Adirondack Associated Professor of Microbiology Holly Ahern said.

In addition to the number of cases, Sen. James Tedisco brought up the topic of preventative measures.

“How close can we possibly be to some sort of vaccination for human beings?” he asked.

“It would be great to have a vaccination for Lyme, but we would also have to remember there are other tick-borne illnesses,” NYS DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

“If you vaccinate against one disease and you go off into the woods and you’re not concerned about ticks anymore because you know you are immune to Lyme disease, ticks harbor a lot of dangerous pathogens,” Wadsworth Center Dir. of Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Ronald Limberger said.

The senate task force heard from the state health department, medical professionals, patients and professors to try and figure out better ways to help treat those already infected and help keep others from getting sick as well.

While there are not many answers, yet, some left feeling a little more unsatisfied than others.

“I wish I had heard that there was a realization that this is an epidemic of disease that affects people deeply,” Ahern said.

Three cases of Powassan virus were confirmed in Saratoga County this year. One turned fatal.

The DOH stepped up it’s collection efforts in the county in response and collected about 2,700 ticks at 30 different locations. Five of those samples tested positive.

They were from the Saratoga Spa State Park, the 100 Acre Woods Trail in Malta, the Saratoga National Historic Park in Stillwater, and a private residence. This is the first time the extremely rare virus has shown up in the county.

Ticks will continue to be collected and tested throughout the coming fall season.