Local gym speaks out about addiction after co-owner’s arrest

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family and colleagues of a local gym owner facing drug charges spoke out about the dangers of addiction.

“One day, a long time ago, Denny Wilhelm took some drugs for the first time, and it’s been a long hard road for him ever since then,” Al Fredette, of the Fredette Family Foundation, said.

Fredette said he wants to shed light on the struggles of drug addiction after the arrest of Wilhelm, the co-owner of Global Fitness and the Athletic Academy in Glens Falls. Wilhelm was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Intent to sell.

“And that’s why Denny won’t be a part of this business for a long time, and that’s a sad thing, and Denny has voluntarily said he’s going to resign to show an example to these kids,” Fredette said.

Wilhelm is a good friend of Fredette’s son and professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette.

“He was a little bit devastated because he is so close to Denny, and he loves him,” Fredette said. “Denny was doing so well for so long, you know.”

Fredette said the dozens of local kids, who trained with Wilhelm during his time with the Athletic Academy, learned a valuable lesson.

“We were able to talk to them a little bit about what happened, how good people can make bad choices, and how that can affect their lives, and that they need to make those good choices that we talk about all the time,” he said.

Fredette said Global Fitness and the Athletic Academy program will continue, and they have trainers who will take over in Wilhelm’s place.