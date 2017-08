(NEWS10) – Organizations across the Capital Region are stepping up to help the flooding victims in the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.

SALVATION ARMY

To learn more on how to help, visit the Salvation Army’s website, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text “STORM” to 51555.

RED CROSS

To learn more ways to help the Red Cross, visit their website, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text “HARVEY’ to 90999.

Donation page for NEWS10 ABC viewers through the Red Cross