Farm caretaker accused of animal neglect after emaciated cows found on property

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The caretaker of a Montgomery County farm is facing charges for allegedly failing to provide food and water for cows on the property.

Neighbors said they’re glad law enforcement was at the farm. Those who have complained for weeks about conditions at the farm said there was much more going on.

One neighbor who lives across the street from the chicken and dairy farm on Fredrick Road said the property was sold about one year ago. Prior, there had been thousands of chickens, hundreds of goats and several cows.

But not anymore.

Neighbors said the owners seemed to have vanished weeks ago around the time the power and water was shut off.

“It looked like once everything was shut down, they just left town and left the cows to die.”

The neighbor wished to remain anonymous but said she and a fellow farmer went to check on the animals fearing the worst. They found emaciated cows, but she said it got even worse.

“You actually have to stand on a hill to see the dead cattle, but the problem with that is that it’s not a hill,” she said. “It’s just a mound of dead chickens.”

NEWS10 ABC reporter Anya Tucker asked a code enforcement officer leaving the premises to describe what he had seen.

“I’ve definitely seen carcasses – chickens, some goats. Definitely carcasses.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve begun to make arrests. They said the farm’s caretaker, Chatragun Narine, is being charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to provide food and water to two surviving cows, who are now being cared for properly.

As for the chickens, a sheriff’s office investigator said the caretaker told police the chickens died of disease, but police said he may still face charges for improperly disposing of the remains.