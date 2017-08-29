Catskill Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Police Department and New York State Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Police say Paul Maldonado, AKA “Pablo”, 38, of Leeds, N.Y., shot a known associate outside of a local bar in the Village of Catskill on Monday. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Maldonado was driving a white, 2014 Lincoln MKZ. Police say he has ties to the New York City area.

Police say Maldonado should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information as to his whereabouts please contact the Catskill Police Department at 518-943-2244, New York State Police at 518-622-8600, or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 518-943-3300.